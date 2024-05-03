The Maitland Mercury
History talk: How Maitland lost its food bowl

May 3 2024 - 4:03pm
Guest speaker Cameron Archer. File photo.
Maitland and District Historical Society's monthly speaker for May will be Dr Cameron Archer AM, former principal of Tocal Agricultural College.

