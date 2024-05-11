Pickers and Blacks on as rain forces sport washouts across Maitland

The Maitland Pickers and Maitland Blacks games are proceeding as scheduled on Saturday despite rain forcing widespread cancellation of sporting events across Maitland and the wider Hunter region.
Consistent rain has already forced the cancellation of various sporting events including round two of Maitland Netball Association games and Maitland Magpies NPLM on Saturday.
The Maitland Blacks have advised that all games are proceeding as scheduled at Marcellin Park.
The Maitland Pickers fixtures at the Maitland Sportsground are also proceeding as scheduled.
Kurri Kurri Bulldogs games have been transferred to Maitland Sportsground on Sunday, with reserve grade against Macquarie at 1.30pm and first grade against The Entrance at 3pm.
Fans are advised there will be no canteen or bar facilities at Sunday's game.
A large number of Hunter Junior Rugby League fixtures have also been affected with ground closures in Maitland and surrounding districts affecting Greta Central Oval, McKeachies Sports Ground, Morpeth Oval, Shamrock Hills Sports Fields, Somerset Park Sports Fields, Margaret Johns Oval at Kurri Kurri, Mount View Park at Cessnock and Salamander Bay Sports Field in Nelson Bay.
Parents are advised to check their club Facebook page for updates.
The Maitland Magpies Premier League fixtures and Youth Premier League boys fixtures for Saturday have been cancelled. No decision has been made yet on Sunday's women's fixtures at Cooks Square Park.
The Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League postponements are being updated on their Facebook page.
The games between Swansea and Aberglasslyn and Kearsley and Dungog have already been called off.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very high chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday.
The outlook for Sunday is for a high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.
There will also be the chance of a thunderstorm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.