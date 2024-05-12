Maitland Blacks make it five from five and best is still to come

The Maitland Blacks made it five wins from five games with a 37-19 win against Hamilton Hawks at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The victory leaves the Blacks on 23 points, eight points clear of the Hawks, with Merewether (14) and Wanderers (10) making up the top four.
And in an ominous warning to their rivals, Blacks coach Luke Cunningham says the reigning premiers still have plenty of room for improvement.
Even without regular fullback Pat Batey and forward Riley Leadley, the Blacks didn't miss a beat with their replacements Tom Lovegrove and Alistair Fraser among the Blacks' best.
"It was a pretty brutal encounter, but we managed to come out on top," Cunningham said.
"We've played everyone now. That rounded out the first round and we made it five from five.
"Certainly very happy with the results and where we are sitting on the table.
"But I still feel we are probably playing at 75 per cent of what we are capable of.
"It gives you a lot of confidence that you can win those game and still not be at your best."
The Blacks trailed 12-7 after 30 minutes with Beau Gerrard and hooker Jock Barry in the sinbin, but they stuck the course and were able to turn 13-12 leaders at the break.
Blacks skipper Sam Callow led from the front to be the Blacks' best and Beau Gerrard continues to his excellent transition to rugby from rugby league with another strong performance.
"Everyone contributed and there were not poor performers by any means," Cunningham said.
"Sam Callow was really good yesterday in his own performance and the way he led the team.
"Hare and Beau Gerrard were both very good. Beau was very good with the football and defensively and Hare steered us around the field very well.
"Beau is getting better every game, he is getting more and more confident in a rugby setting and as a result what he has been doing is very good.
"Defensively he is very strong and he is starting to get a bit more ball in his hand. We're getting it too him earlier which is giving him more time to have a crack and get some rewards."
The club won all five games on the day including a 12-7 victory in the women's game against Hamilton, which was cut short to an injury.
Second Grade maintained top spot with a 29-5 win and third grade were 43-0 winners and the U-18s had a 15-5 win against Merewether. On Friday night fourth grade Maitland beat Merewether 5-0.
Cunningham said the added depth was providing competition for spots and players coming into first grade were performing well.
"At the back end of the game and over the past few weeks, I've been able to give a handful of our second graders some time on the park," he said.
"Even yesterday we were without Pat Batey and Riley Leadley due to illness and we were able to have Tom Lovegrove and Ace (Alistair) Fraser both step up and they were two of our better performers."
The Blacks are home to University next Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.