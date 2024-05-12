The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Weston Bears stunned by Cooks Hill stoppage-time winner

By Tim Klingbiel
May 13 2024 - 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Weston Bears were left stunned by a late Cooks Hill United equaliser and stoppage-time winner at Rockwell Automation Park on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.