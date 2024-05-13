New author talk series lands at Maitland libraries

Eager readers are invited to join Maitland Libraries for Literature Live, a monthly series of insightful author talks starting this May.
Featuring established and emerging writers from the Hunter region and beyond, Literature Live will give attendees the opportunity to chat with local authors, delve deeper into their stories and unpack the themes presented.
The series kicks off at East Maitland Library on Monday, May 27 with a 'bookish breakfast' featuring Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist, who will present their latest novel, The Glass House.
The Literature Live lineup also features noted psychologist and author of The Way We Are Hugh Mackay, and 2023 Miles Franklin Award winner Shankari Chandran.
"We're thrilled to bring together a variety of voices and narratives, spanning from historical fiction to contemporary reflections on society," said Maitland Council coordinator community participation Erin Pascall.
"Whether you're an avid bookworm or just beginning your literary journey, Literature Live invites you to discover, learn and connect with fellow book lovers.
"From intimate breakfast discussions to lively evening events, Literature Live offers an array of opportunities to engage directly with your favourite writers and discover emerging talents."
Tickets are $15, inclusive of either a buffet breakfast or wine and nibbles. For more information on the full line up and to secure your tickets, visit mait.city/LiteratureLive.
