The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property

Not all is lost when it comes to customer service

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
May 13 2024 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We have spent the past few weeks highlighting the loss of good customer service. I can't dispute this seems to be a growing problem.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.