Roads

Work on Thornton intersection upgrade delayed

By Newsroom
May 13 2024 - 12:55pm
Raymond Terrace Road. Picture supplied
Maitland City Council has advised that work on the Raymond Terrace Road and Government Road intersection upgrade at Thornton has been delayed due to supply chain issues and ongoing wet weather.

