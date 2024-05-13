Work on Thornton intersection upgrade delayed

Maitland City Council has advised that work on the Raymond Terrace Road and Government Road intersection upgrade at Thornton has been delayed due to supply chain issues and ongoing wet weather.
The current high demand from several major infrastructure projects across the wider Hunter has caused interruptions to the supply of road gravel from local quarries, while ongoing weather events have also impacted progress.
This means the completion of the intersection upgrade is now expected by the end of 2024, a delay of a few months.
"We understand this delay is frustrating, but these challenges are not unique to Maitland with a number of projects across the region experiencing similar issues," said council's works manager Ashley Kavanagh.
"Maitland Council is confident that, once complete, these works will significantly improve traffic flow in the area and reduce travel time for residents living in Thornton, Chisholm and surrounds.
"We thank residents and commuters for their patience."
Maitland council is planning to spend $56 million on infrastructure projects in the next financial year. To read more about these plans visit mait.city/4a3BPYk.
