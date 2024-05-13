Hard man Hudson on track for Blues redemption

Hudson Young has unfinished business in State of Origin and he's hoping to get a chance of redemption when the NSW Blues squad is named in a fortnight.
Young played in games one and two in Origin last year before he was dropped for game three with NSW already having lost the series to Queensland.
The 24-year-old's club form for the Raiders has him again in the conversation for another Blues call-up, and the thought is not far from Young's mind either.
But this time, the former Greta Branxton Colts junior desperately wants to taste victory against the Maroons.
"Something that I want to do is win a series and give back to the state and the NSW jumper," he said.
"It's always in the mind, but I feel like [Origin selection] comes off the back of good performances. I've said 100 times it's what I want to do and where I want to go.
"I feel like I've built my game well throughout the season ... I just look at going out there, be myself and play my game and the rest comes on the back of it."
Young has been lavished with praise about his Origin potential in recent weeks.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart added his two cents on why the Novocastrian is perfect for the Origin arena, following a glowing endorsement from Andrew Johns that described him as "dynamite" player that the Blues must consider including in the squad.
"There's talent and there's Origin attitude, and I'll have Origin attitude every day of the week - Hudson Young has that," Stuart said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.
"Obviously he's got talent, he's playing NRL, but I love someone who loves the jumper. I love someone with passion and the emotion and he's got that in bucketfuls.
"I enjoy him playing for me because I know even when he's making an error, he's trying."
There have been times in Young's NRL career where he's been labelled "grubby" over his on-field play, but Stuart it was an unfair assessment of his competitive spirit.
"I think he's got a poor perception publicly because he just competes at everything. He gets that tag that he's a bit grubby but he's actually not," Stuart said. "He loves rugby league, he knows about the history of the game, he reads all the media and he knows the gossip - he just loves the game itself, and he's a fierce competitor."
Young is currently on track to better his club statistics from last season, having scored four tries with a career-best average of 119 metres per game so far this year.
His game-winning try against Manly was a recent highlight, and he's hoping to continue that form on a bigger stage at Magic Round this Friday against the Bulldogs.
"Everyone's really excited, especially coming off a win ... everyone is refreshed and ready to go," Young said.
