The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hard man Hudson on track for Blues redemption

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 14 2024 - 7:52am, first published 7:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Young wants to experience an Origin victory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Hudson Young wants to experience an Origin victory. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Hudson Young has unfinished business in State of Origin and he's hoping to get a chance of redemption when the NSW Blues squad is named in a fortnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.