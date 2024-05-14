Photos: Mums of Benhome celebrated with high tea for Mother's Day

There were plenty of smiles and chatter while mums of Benhome were joined by their loved ones on Friday as they were treated to a delicious high tea to celebrate Mother's Day.
A group of 89 mums, daughters, sons, siblings, husbands, grandchildren and great grandchildren gathered in the RFBI Benhome Masonic Village function room on May 10.
The mums and their guests sipped on sparkling wine, coffee and tea while enjoying an array of sandwiches, cakes and macarons.
The high tea was accompanied by mother-daughter duo Gabby and Anthea Wikstrom from the Sydney Ensemble playing violin.
RFBI lifestyle officer Suzanne Kelly was an organiser of the event, and said the high tea was a great opportunity to spoil the mums of Benhome.
"Benhome and I take great pleasure in giving back to the ladies of Benhome whom have given their whole lives to their family and to the community," she said.
I hope that events like the Mother's Day high tea allows them and their loved ones to create more special memories."
This year was the second time Benhome put on a high tea for Mother's Day and Suzanne said she will continue to host the high tea for the ladies of Benhome in the future for Mother's Day.
