Regent Street's increasing population of flying foxes on council agenda

It appears the Maitland flying fox population is on the rise, with a camp at Regent Street estimated to include at times up to 20,000 bats.
Since 2022, Maitland City Council has been corresponding with residents regarding the formation of a flying fox camp on private land at 17 to 31 Regent Street, Maitland.
A report detailing recommendations for the preparation of a camp management plan and associated works will go before council on Tuesday, May 14.
For residents living close to the camp, there have been a number of health and amenity impacts raised with council, including noise and odour impacts.
"Residents have reported not being able to open windows due to the constant smell and needing to run the air conditioning 24/7," the report read.
Noise impacts from the screeching and calling of the flying-foxes, particularly around night fall when the flying-foxes leave to forage for food and in the early morning from around 4am when they are returning to the camp."
To provide relief for Regent Street residents, officers from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) have been working with affected residents and council to manage impacts from the camp.
The report includes a recommendation for council to enter a service agreement with DCCEEW for the preparation of a camp management plan and associated works.
It has also been recommended that council accepts a contribution of $25,000 from DCCEEW for the completion of the work, and provides a co-contribution of $15,000.
There has been identification of up to three species that have used the camp over time, including black, little red and grey-headed flying foxes which are specifically listed as a threatened species.
All native species are protected from harm under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 (NSW).
