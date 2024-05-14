The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Regent Street's increasing population of flying foxes on council agenda

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 14 2024 - 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flying foxes are on the rise in Maitland, causing daily impacts to Regent Street residents. Picture supplied
Flying foxes are on the rise in Maitland, causing daily impacts to Regent Street residents. Picture supplied

It appears the Maitland flying fox population is on the rise, with a camp at Regent Street estimated to include at times up to 20,000 bats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.