The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Kurri Kurri powerlifter Michael Walters sets his sights on world champs

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
June 5 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurri Kurri's Michael Walters deadlifting at nationals, which was held in Wallsend from April 26 to 28. Picture supplied
Kurri Kurri's Michael Walters deadlifting at nationals, which was held in Wallsend from April 26 to 28. Picture supplied

What started out as a weight loss journey is now a hobby and passion for Hunter Valley power lifting athlete Michael Walters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.