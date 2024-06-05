Kurri Kurri powerlifter Michael Walters sets his sights on world champs

What started out as a weight loss journey is now a hobby and passion for Hunter Valley power lifting athlete Michael Walters.
The 22-year-old competed at the 2024 Australian Powerlifting Alliance junior nationals at Wallsend Diggers on April 28 and finished the day in second place for the 120 plus kilogram weight class.
Walters lifted a total of 700kg across his squat, bench press and deadlift and said he is determined to place first at nationals next year and book his ticket to the world championships.
"I was very nervous during the weigh-ins but having my coach there really calmed my nerves down," he said.
He had three attempts for his lifts and said for squats he warmed up with 70kg, 120kg and 170kg.
"My last warm up was about 210kg," Walters said.
"The hardest lift of all three is actually your first squat of the day, because that's what sets the tone for the day."
Walters described putting his belt on, chalk on his back and hands prior to his lifts and said the weight for his squat lift was about 237 kilos which is a very routine lift for him.
"It was really the case of staying calm, staying focused and getting under the bar and just getting it done," he said.
He achieved a 260kg squat, 160kg bench press and 277.5kg deadlift.
"The one I'm most proud of from the day was the squat," he said.
Twelves months prior to the April competition, Walters tore his ACL and required surgery and said squatting the 260kg was a big moment for him.
"Being able to squat again after that injury was a big mental fight for me," he said.
He previously competed at state championships, however this year marked his first time competing on a national scale and Walters said it felt amazing to get back out there and compete.
"I felt like I could move the world on the day," he said.
"After my first lift, I just felt so much excitement and I was absolutely putting on a show for the crowd."
Going from strength to strength, Walters said his goal for this year is to crack into the 800kg total.
"I've got some big grand ambitions and I would love to squat around 275kg, bench about 170kg and deadlift 300kg plus," he said.
"That's the sort of results I want to have for the end of the year and then set a standard for nationals next year where I can be a real contender for first place."
The Kurri Kurri resident is also the head coach of coaching zone at Genesis Rutherford and said it feels amazing to be able to help others also chase their fitness goals.
"I can relate to them and my biggest thing is making sure that the gym members are pushing themselves as hard as they can," he said.
"I can relate to having the ambition to wanting to do better so it pushes me to be the best coach I can be for the members."
