Hunter Drama's massive ticket giveaway for School of Rock the Musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning smash hit musical premiered on Broadway in 2015, and these July holidays, School of Rock the Musical is coming to Newcastle for the very first time.
To celebrate, Hunter Drama is giving away 600 tickets to the opening performance.
Head to Wheeler Place on Sunday, May 26 for School of Rock's Band Practice Live Concert.
Get a sneak peek of the show, meet the cast, and rock out to tunes from the School of Rock the Musical.
Come dressed in your best rock n roll gear and don't forget to bring your air guitar.
The concert will run for no longer than 30 minutes, just long enough to give away 600 tickets on a first come first served basis.
To learn more about the show and the free Band Practice Live Concert, head to http://www.schoolofrocknewcastle.com.au.
