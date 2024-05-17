The Maitland Mercury
Join Travel Guides' Matt and Brett for a Biggest Afternoon Tea

By Newsroom
Updated May 17 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:01am
Matt and Brett will be special guests at West Maitland Lions Club's Biggest Afternoon Tea.
Head to Telarah Bowling Club on Sunday for a delicious afternoon tea with Travel Guides stars Matt and Brett, raising money for Cancer Council.

