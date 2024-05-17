Join Travel Guides' Matt and Brett for a Biggest Afternoon Tea

Head to Telarah Bowling Club on Sunday for a delicious afternoon tea with Travel Guides stars Matt and Brett, raising money for Cancer Council.
On Sunday, May 19 West Maitland Centennial Lions Club will host a Cancer Council NSW Biggest Afternoon Tea at Telarah Bowling Club at 2pm.
The afternoon tea will help raise funds to support people affected by cancer and continue research into new, more effective and less invasive treatments for cancer.
Matt and Brett from Channel 9's popular show Travel Guides will be special guests for the afternoon, sharing stories of their travels and answering questions from the audience.
Tickets to the fundraiser are $50 per person, and all proceeds will go to Cancer Council NSW.
There will also be a raffle, 100 club, silent auction, donation box and stalls with products for sale.
For bookings and banking details contact Lion Jan on 0421807003.
