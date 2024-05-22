Hills Solicitors, Spitfire Pickers and Greta Workers unbeaten in Maitland netball

Hills Solicitors, Sptifire Pickers and Braxton Greta Workers are the only unbeaten teams after the second completed round of Maitland A-grade netball as ECBC Comets and Maitland Blacks The Braddie played out a thrilling draw.
The Spitfire Pickers had a 38-23 win against their last season's grand final conqueror The George Tavern, who have now lost the two opening games of their title defence.
Hills Solicitors rejuvenated with several young recruits had a 56-35 win against an even younger Club Maitland City.
Greta Workers Club were comprehensive 54-23 winners against Irongate Pickers.
Hills have seamlessly added Amelia Faalua, Phoebe Montgomery and Llana Weidemann to their experienced lineup.
Hills goal shooter Mel Morris said the younger players had fitted in really well and had combined well with the established team on court.
Amelia joins her older sister Madlyn, who was part of Hills' campaign last season.
The win is a significant feather in Hills' cap as Club Maitland City were comfortable winners in their opening game against Comets.
The Spitfire Pickers have added Brooke Cameron, Tiarne Mansfield and Tegan Sherman to last season's team and have healthy for and against percentage to sit on top of the table.
Newcomers Greta Workers could not have asked for a better start, with an opening round win against The Braddie and a big win now against bottom of the table Irongate Pickers.
They have an intriguing match up next week when they face the reigning premiers but winless The George Tavern.
The Braddie and Club Matiland City meet in a match which will reveal a lot about their prospective opening season form, while Spitfire Pickers and Hills Solicitors should make it three from three with games against Comets and Irongate Pickers respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.