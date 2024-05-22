The Maitland Mercurysport
Hills Solicitors, Spitfire Pickers and Greta Workers unbeaten in Maitland netball

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:28pm
Hills Solicitors, Sptifire Pickers and Braxton Greta Workers are the only unbeaten teams after the second completed round of Maitland A-grade netball as ECBC Comets and Maitland Blacks The Braddie played out a thrilling draw.

