Consultants to determine repair works needed at Maitland Gaol

A team of specialist consultants has been contracted to determine what is needed to allow Maitland Gaol to safely reopen to the public.
Maitland City Council, which manages the 170-year-old heritage listed site on behalf of the NSW Government, closed Maitland Gaol in March following the unexpected discovery of significant electrical and fire safety issues.
The consultant reports, which are expected in late July, will be reviewed by council officers who will develop the time frame and budget required to execute the remediation works and eventual reopening of the site.
Maitland council manager Jeff Smith said council is engaging with the NSW Government about what funding might be available to conduct repair works.
"I'm well aware of the impact of this closure on our staff, groups who were using the gaol's facilities and the wider community but we had no choice but to put the safety of our staff and visitors first," he said.
Permanent gaol staff have been temporarily assigned to other locations and the council has assisted a number of organisations displaced by the gaol's closure to find alternative accommodation.
"Even though I am unable to provide a reopening timeframe at this stage, I want to assure the community that finding a path forward for Maitland Gaol is a priority," Mr Smith said.
The gaol's closure has affected many community groups, including Maitland Grossmann High School which used the site for Hospitality classes.
