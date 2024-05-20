Mustangs beat Bulls and Panthers to restore order at top of the table

The Maitland Mustangs posted two 100-plus scores in an offensive blitz on the weekend smashing Inner West Bulls and Penrith Panthers to restore their place on the top of the NBL 1 East table.
The Mustangs are equal with the Canberra Gunners with nine wins from 10 games, but have a superior for and against record and beat them 90-69 back in April.
Maitland ran out 103-82 winners against the Bulls on the road on Sunday and put on a show at home on Saturday to beat the Panthers 110-73.
James Hunter with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Billy Parsons 19 points and 11 rebounds and Matthew Gray 12 points and 13 rebounds all recorded double-double games as six Mustangs had 10 points or more led by Will Cranston-Lown with 25 to go along with his seven rebounds and five assists.
Gray and Parson also had double-double outings on Saturday night.
Daniel Millburn and Jay Cole both shot 10 points from the bench in another strong all-team performance by the Mustangs.
Maitland dominated the first half winning the opening term 27-16 and the second 29-17 for a 56-33 lead at the break.
The Bulls were able to stick with Maitland in the second half, but the damage was done.
The Mustangs host the Sydney Comets this Saturday at the Maitland Federation Centre.
