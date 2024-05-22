The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

City says thank you to dedicated Maitland SES volunteers

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES Maitland City Unit community engagement officer Sarah Thomson (right) with the unit's newest volunteer 16-year-old Lilah McAlpine. Picture by Simone De Peak
NSW SES Maitland City Unit community engagement officer Sarah Thomson (right) with the unit's newest volunteer 16-year-old Lilah McAlpine. Picture by Simone De Peak

It's time to say thanks to the smiling faces in orange who are on hand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help the community in times of need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.