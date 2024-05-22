City says thank you to dedicated Maitland SES volunteers

It's time to say thanks to the smiling faces in orange who are on hand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help the community in times of need.
Maitland's State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers play a vital role in keeping the community safe, with flood rescues, road rescues, bush searches, providing first aid and tarping up roofs with holes all part of their repertoire of services.
Wednesday, May 22 is Wear Orange Wednesday or WOW Day, which acknowledges the more than 10,000 hardworking SES volunteers across NSW.
To celebrate, volunteers from SES Maitland City Unit took to the streets to get amongst the community.
They walked through High Street and took pictures with local businesses, and finished up at Maitland Administration Centre for a barbecue.
The volunteers were particularly delighted to stop by So-Lo Prices on High Street, which was completely decked out in orange to thank the SES.
SES Maitland City Unit community engagement officer Sarah Thomson said volunteering at the SES has been a very rewarding experience.
"For the eight years I've been in the SES it's been a very heartwarming thing for me, to get out in the community and help people that are vulnerable and they can't help themselves, for us to get out there and help them just to put a tarp on the roof is a simple thing just to keep a roof over their head, and when they say thanks to you it just puts a little warmth into your heart," she said.
The Maitland City Unit has about 70 members on the books, with about 30 to 40 of those being active members.
Ms Thomson said she has had many memorable experiences as an SES volunteer, a notably recent one being the 2022 July floods.
"That was the biggest one, I basically pulled myself off the ground to go into intel, so it was a good eye opener for myself to see what happens behind the scenes while the crews were out doing the jobs, so it's totally different," she said.
"You're the ones who are tasking the teams out there, you're getting the meals out sent to them, and you just feel appreciated, that somebody's there helping you on the ground."
Ms Thomson now does a lot of work behind the scenes as part of the incident management team.
Over the past 12 months, NSW SES volunteers have responded to 28,000 incidents across the state.
Volunteers have attended more than 20,000 storm related jobs, performed 366 flood rescues, helped at more than 600 road crashes, responded to more than 500 community first responder incidents (a specialist first aid role in rural areas) and assisted other emergency services on more than 1500 occasions.
The SES Maitland City Unit is always calling for more volunteers. To get involved visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
