ProMX round four in Maitland this weekend

As the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, powers towards the halfway point, this weekend's two-day round at Maitland will serve up a double the action with gate drops across both Saturday and Sunday.
The importance of a good points-scoring performance is even more elevated than usual this weekend, with the MX1, MX2 and MX3 classes all racing three points-scoring motos at round four of the season.
The Maitland track has been a staple on the ProMX calendar since the championship was inaugurated in 2021, and it will continue into a fourth year alongside a new partnership with Maitland City Council.
Lined with tall trees and known as a hardpack circuit that produces some of the most challenging ruts in the championship, the racers must keep their wits about them and pick their lines carefully as they dart in and out of the dark shadows.
Headlining the action will be the Thor MX1 and Pirelli MX2 Championships, while the MAXXIS MX3 Championship and Fox Racing MX85 Cup and KTM Group MX65 Futures will guarantee there'll be no shortage of bar-banging, on-track battles across the two-day extravaganza
From a race fans' perspective, the Thor MX1 championship is already shaping up to be a slug-fest between the red and blue corner.
Boost Mobile Honda Racing's Kyle Webster and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy's Jed Beaton have proven to be the class of the field so far, and just one point separates the two as they enter the vital fourth round.
After a near-flawless performance at the previous round at Gillman - and an overall victory at the Wonthaggi opener - Webster holds the slender points advantage over the former MXGP regular Beaton.
The Maitland track is at Bob Robinson Park, 60 Kyle Street, Rutherford. Tickets from $35 adult Sunday and $25 Saturday are for sale only online at ticketebo.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.