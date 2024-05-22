Maitland Pickers winger Ethan Parry out for up to six weeks with cheek fracture

The Maitland will be without winger Ethan Parry for up to six weeks as he recovers from a cheek fracture sustained while scoring a try in the Pickers 34-12 win against Lakes United.
The Pickers will also be missing suspended skipper Alex Langbridge for Saturday's round six game against Wyong Roos at the Maitland Sportsground.
The club accepted a one-week ban after Langbridge was charged with making contact with the kicker in the Lakes United game.
Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry said the Pickers had considered challenging Langbrige's charge as there seemed to be limited contact, but had opted instead to accept the week as if they had lost the challenge it would have resulted in a two week ban.
Lantry said it was a Parry's injury was a real blow for the club and Parry as he had been in good form.
He said video footage was inconclusive about how contact was made and there were no charges.
In good news for the club fullback Dan Langbridge returns from a finger injury and Reid Alchin is expected to be available to return to the back-row.
Mitch Cullen is still on the sidelines and may not be back until the Pickers round eight game against Northern Hawks or after the bye in round nine.
Harrison Spruce will move into hooker and Joe Barber will switch sides in the back-row. Young forward Junior Tuivati will come onto the bench for a reward for his excellent form in reserve grade.
The Pickers had last weekend off to cater for the representative game between City and Country at Leichhardt Oval.
The Pickers four representatives from Country's 30-28 penalty goal loss to City - Matt Soper Lawler, Chad O'Donnell, James Taylor and Jayden Butterfield - have all been named in this week's Pickers side to take on the eighth placed Roos who have two wins from their five games.
In other games, Kurri Kurri host Cessnock in a Coalfields derby between last and second at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.