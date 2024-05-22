The Maitland Mercury
MasterChef winner Adam Liaw is this year's Maitland Riverlights ambassador

By Newsroom
May 22 2024 - 2:33pm
Adam Liaw is a renowned chef, author and broadcaster. Picture supplied
Renowned chef, author and broadcaster Adam Liaw is joining Maitland Riverlights as the event's official ambassador.

