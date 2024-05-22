MasterChef winner Adam Liaw is this year's Maitland Riverlights ambassador

Renowned chef, author and broadcaster Adam Liaw is joining Maitland Riverlights as the event's official ambassador.
The Malaysian born Australian cook, who took out the second season of Masterchef Australia and hosts several popular cooking shows across SBS and ABC, will be headlining the event.
Maitland Riverlights returns to The Levee on Saturday, October 12, and Mr Liaw will also be crafting and hosting a special three course dinner at Maitland Town Hall on Friday, October 11.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to Maitland Riverlights as its ambassador for 2024, an event which celebrates diversity through food, music and culture - all things that are very close to my heart," Mr Liaw said.
"Food unites communities, fosters understanding and creates connections, so I am excited to be part of an event that embodies these values and look forward to sharing in the festivities with everyone.
"Our special dinner event will be a real highlight of the program, where we're putting together a one night only experience to celebrate food, creativity and cultural exchange."
Now in its second year of an expanded format, Maitland Riverlights celebrates diversity through food, music, dance and interactive experiences, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in more than 30 different cultures.
In addition to the main event in The Levee and the exclusive dinner with Adam Liaw at Town Hall, the sprawling program will see lighting installations, lantern making and dance and drum workshops popping up across Maitland from Tuesday, October 8 to Friday, October 11.
Tickets for the exclusive dinner event with Adam Liaw will be available soon at www.maitlandriverlights.com.au.
Funding for this project has been provided by the NSW Government in association with Maitland City Council.
