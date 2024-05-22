Mustangs women face Comets in crunch game to stay in touch with top six

The Maitland Mustangs host the Sydney Comets in a crucial game on Saturday night as they try to keep in touch with the top echelons of the NBL 1 East Women's competition.
The Mustangs are 10th and Comets 11 with four wins and six loss records, but effectively they are just one game outside the top six.
The Maitland Mustangs kept themselves very much in contention for finals with a 69-52 away win against the Inner West Bulls in the NBL1 East Women's competition on Sunday..
Instead of being deflated by an agonisingly close 69-68 loss at home to Penrith on Saturday, the Mustangs lifted themselves on the road and got themselves back to within one win of the top six.
Maitland's starting five all shone and they received good support from the bench.
Stars Shakera Reilly and Sydney Hunter led the way for Maitland both recording double-double performances.
Reilly shot a game-high 17 points and pulled in 11 rebounds, while Hunter shot 11 points and had 17 rebounds.
Isabella Jennings was very strong with 14 points and nine rebounds, Nastumi Kohama shot nine points and had three rebounds and assists and Rachel Williams was busy with eight points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Maitland paid for a slow start losing a 69-68 thriller to Penrith on Saturday.
Trailing 44-29 at half-time, the Mustangs won the third term 23-8 to tie up the scores 52-all at the last break.
The Panthers prevailed winning the final quarter 17-16 in an absolute thriller.
Sydney Hunter was outstanding for Maitland with 18 points and nine rebounds before she was fouled out. Shakera Reilly scored 13 and had seven rebounds, while Rachel Williams and Shannon Burton both shot eight points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.