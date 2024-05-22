The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mustangs women face Comets in crunch game to stay in touch with top six

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 23 2024 - 5:15pm, first published May 22 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Shakera Reilly, pictured in action against Newcastle, had a double-double game in the win against Inner West Bulls. Picture by Floyd Mallon.
Maitland's Shakera Reilly, pictured in action against Newcastle, had a double-double game in the win against Inner West Bulls. Picture by Floyd Mallon.

The Maitland Mustangs host the Sydney Comets in a crucial game on Saturday night as they try to keep in touch with the top echelons of the NBL 1 East Women's competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.