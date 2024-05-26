The Tolpuddle Martyrs and their journey from Dorset to Maitland

Many in the United Kingdom have heard of Bolwarra through a connection from the 1830s, when six convicts were transported to Australia from the village of Tolpuddle, Dorset. Two of them came to the Maitland area.
These were father and son tenant farmers, Thomas and John Standfield.
Their incomes, and those of their neighbours, had plummeted when local landowners consolidated their properties and reduced the tenants to the status of labourers. This led to riots and the first stirrings of trade unionism.
In 1834 a local man, George Loveless, arranged a meeting in the Standfields' house where several people swore oaths to negotiate collectively for better wages. Six of them were betrayed and arrested.
The establishment was threatened by such activism and the six were charged under the 1797 Mutiny Act which was designed to outlaw treasonable oaths in the Navy. It was not illegal to negotiate for higher wages. The six were convicted, sentenced to seven years' transportation and taken in irons to a hulk in Portsmouth. They sailed from Plymouth on 11 April 1834.
Protests began immediately with editorials, pamphlets, riots and demonstrations. A protest in London attracted around 120,000 people and this was well before social media!
The voyage to Sydney took 111 days and the accounts of their physical and mental suffering are harrowing: inadequate rations, insufficient space to lie down and a noxious atmosphere.
On arrival, John Standfield was assigned to Richard Jones and taken on the 'Sophia Jane' to Morpeth and then to Jones' property, Bolwarra. Thomas went to Timothy Nowlan's neighbouring Eelah.
Bolwarra was a 2200-acre property with 39 convicts: their living quarters still stand. John, as an experienced farm worker, was useful to Jones and well regarded during his 16 months at Bolwarra.
Thomas did not fare well. The oldest of the six at 47, his health suffered from sleeping in a coffin-like shepherd's box in the bush where he minded 500-600 sheep.
On learning of his father's situation, John was allowed to walk the three miles to visit him regularly. These visits ended when Thomas was moved to another Nowlan property on the Williams River.
In 1836 the two were unexpectedly reunited when taken to the Maitland lock-up, marched in chains to Morpeth, imprisoned in Newcastle, shipped to Sydney and gaoled in the Hyde Park barracks.
They were told that they would go to the infamous Port Macquarie but they successfully petitioned that they be returned together to Nowlan. There were continued protests, a change of government in Britain and much politicking, and a King's Pardon was eventually granted.
All six men were freed. Delays were caused by the very slow communications between London and Sydney, but they arrived home four years after leaving.
These men became known as the Tolpuddle Martyrs. Welcomed home as heroes, the injustice they had suffered made them a rallying point for trade unionism: at Tolpuddle there are plaques, statues, a museum and a Martyrs' Walk.
There is an annual Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival and numerous books, plays and songs about their experience.
There is a further Maitland connection. Local son Herbert Vere Evatt, former Australian Labor Party federal leader and Chief Justice, wrote 'Injustice Within the Law' about the Tolpuddle Martyrs.
