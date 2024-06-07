The Maitland Mercury
New charity Our Circle is making a difference for those doing it tough

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 7 2024 - 11:00am
Our Circle director Jai Norris with a client turned volunteer Bobby Taylor, who Jai said is always the first to arrive and last to leave. Picture supplied
Our Circle Maitland has big plans to go beyond its current barbecue service and become a place for homeless people to go for showers, warm meals and laundry.

Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

