New charity Our Circle is making a difference for those doing it tough

Our Circle Maitland has big plans to go beyond its current barbecue service and become a place for homeless people to go for showers, warm meals and laundry.
The newly-formed charity, formerly known as Reach Homeless Services Maitland, currently sees about 30 to 40 people in need each week at its Saturday night barbecue at Maitland library.
Director Jai Norris said Our Circle Maitland is all about supporting locals who are doing it tough.
"We have a barbecue service, we have clothing that gets donated from the community, the main thing that we do is conversation, so a lot of our clients are people that are lonely, they're disconnected from the community, they don't have anywhere else to go so they really look forward to coming to Our Circle Maitland on a Saturday night," she said.
Ms Norris and her husband Anthony Margetts brought Reach Homeless Services, which also operates in Newcastle, to Maitland in August 2023, and recently started Our Circle to be able to focus solely on Maitland. It currently operates in partnership with Reach.
The one to two year goal for Our Circle is to get a hub up and running for those doing it tough.
"We're hoping that we can make a hub for the Maitland area for those struggling to get more regular meals, have somewhere to shower, have somewhere to wash their clothes," Ms Norris said.
"There doesn't seem to be a lot of places that have those options for those that are living rough and homeless at the moment."
Ms Norris said the service sees people each week who are living rough in their cars, on friends couches or in tents.
It also sees a lot of families, elderly pensioners and people with jobs who just can't make their paycheck stretch due to the rising cost of living.
"As the living situation and the cost of living is just rising so much, we're getting normal everyday people who have got jobs who have just run out of money," Ms Norris said.
Our Circle Maitland is seeking sponsorship, donations and connections from Maitland businesses and individuals to continue its work and hopefully expand in the future. Contact hello@ourcirclemaitland.com to get in touch.
The free barbecue is on Saturdays from 5pm to 6pm at the Maitland City Library car park.
