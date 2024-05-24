In a growing Hunter estate, a 'helicopter house' is coming together

CHARITY begins at home, and this is true of a home being built in the Hunter Valley that is set to go under the hammer for a good cause.
Home builder McDonald Jones Homes has partnered with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service to construct a home in Heddon Greta's Avery's Rise estate.
The 'Helicopter House' will be auctioned in November with funds going to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service to continue to operate and save lives across the Hunter and beyond.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service acting CEO James Lawrence said the auction of the home would deliver "much-needed funding" for the helicopter service.
"The funds raised through the sale of this home will enable the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service to continue to deliver the world's best aeromedical rescue service to the people of the Hunter and Northern NSW for years to come," he said.
Built on a 595 square-metre block, the house has taken the Anchorage Two house design with a classic Hampton's facade.
"The construction of the Helicopter House is well under way with finishing touches being completed in the coming months and we know the house will make a wonderful family home for the buyer," Mr Lawrence said.
Several materials for the construction were supplied free or at a discounted rate, and McDonald Jones CEO Rob Douglas said it meant more money could be raised for the charity.
"We're delighted. Our team are extremely proud to deliver a home that will impact everyone in the region. We would also like to thank Jurd's Real Estate for coming on board to support this initiative and for donating their services to help us get the best outcome for the community," he said.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has bases across Northern NSW.
Its main duties now are responding to serious accidents and medical emergencies and providing aeromedical support, and urgently transferring patients between hospitals for treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.