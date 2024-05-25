Liberal Party head office rules out parachuting candidate into Paterson

NSW Liberal Party State Director Richard Shields says there are no plans to parachute a candidate into the Seat of Paterson for the upcoming federal election.
Several local members have expressed concern that the local preselection process could be cancelled in favour of a pre-anointed candidate.
The speculation arose after no candidates put their hand up when the party called for nominations late last year. The situation potentially opened the door for the party's head office to nominate its own candidate.
"It is not the right time for my young family and my burgeoning law firm," Ms Vitnell, who secured a 1.7-point swing against Labor incumbent Meryl Swanson in 2022, said.
In recent times Laurence Antcliff, the NSW and Queensland operations manager for the Housing Industry Association has emerged as a possible candidate.
He has been actively involved as a volunteer in recent election campaigns.
Liberal Party head office recently reopened nominations in other seats which did not initially attract candidate interest, however, it is yet to do so in Paterson.
"We are not saying that it (the candidate) should be a particular person, what we are saying is that there should be a preselection otherwise there will be big ramifications in terms of the membership and the membership's engagement with potential local donors," a member said.
"There's not necessarily a problem with someone from outside coming and putting their hand up but they must be considered alongside local candidates."
Mr Shields told ACM that he was not aware of any plans to parachute a candidate into the Seat of Paterson.
"It's the first I've heard of it," he said.
"As far as I'm concerned, the preselection will run its course."
The Australian Electoral Commission is due to publish the proposed boundary changes in late May or early June.
The Liberals' submission for Paterson requested that the AEC remove the Labor stronghold of Kurri Kurri and include the more conservative areas of Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens, Lorn, Bolwarra and Largs.
The Liberals held Paterson through long-time member Bob Baldwin before a redistribution in 2016 shifted the coalfields towns of Maitland and Kurri Kurri into the electorate and delivered Labor a 10.5 per cent swing.
