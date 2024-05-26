The Maitland Mercurysport
Kurri Kurri wing Liam Dalibozek hero in famous draw with Cessnock

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 26 2024 - 5:11pm
Kurri Kurri wing Liam Dalibozek. Picture by Michael Hartshorn.
Kurri Kurri wing Liam Dalibozek was the Bulldogs' hero crossing for a try and kicking a sideline conversion to secure a famous 28-all draw with Coalfields rival Cessnock.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

