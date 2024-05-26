Kurri Kurri wing Liam Dalibozek hero in famous draw with Cessnock

Kurri Kurri wing Liam Dalibozek was the Bulldogs' hero crossing for a try and kicking a sideline conversion to secure a famous 28-all draw with Coalfields rival Cessnock.
And where better to do it than In front of the Bulldogs Old Boys Shed.
The crowd erupted firstly when Dalibozek dived in to score a try with just 90 second left on the clock and then when he calmly held his nerve to slot home the match-equalling conversion.
While the moment will live on in Bulldogs' Coalfields folk lore for years to come, Jesse Wighton's weighty contribution for the Dogs should not be overlooked.
Wightson scored a hat-trick of tries, with Temple-Olympia Kalepo scoring the Bulldogs other, while Joe Woodbury got a double for the Goannas and Brayden Musgrove, Jack Giddings and Honeti Tuha also crossed.
Dalibozek and Lewis Young kicked four out of five conversions for their respective sides.
Bulldogs coach Rip Taylor said after having four first-half tries overturned it was an anxious wait for the referee's call on the Dalibozek try.
"I thought he got the ball down, but we were pretty nervous about the call until the referee signalled it," Taylor said.
"He missed an earlier goal when he probably could have thrown it over, but he didn't miss when it counted.
"He is going all right. He has learned to put his head where you wouldn't put your foot now. He is a good story," Taylor joked of Dalibozek's conversion from rugby union to rugby league.
It's the brightest moment in the season so far for the Bulldog faithful.
"It's not a win, but it's certainly not a loss and the people of Kurri were pretty happy about it," Taylor said.
While some of the Old Boys called for the team to sing the song, the players held off.
"They didn't get to sing the song, a few of the Old Boys thought it was worthy, but I'm sure we'll pull a couple of pants down and get to sing the song at some stage," Taylor said.
There's plenty of room for that confidence with the reserve grade team beating Cessnock 24-22 to claim back-to-back wins and jump into fifth place on the ladder.
"It was a great effort by the reggies. They've been enjoying their footy and certainly enjoyed it last night," Taylor said.
"You have a look at successful teams from the NRL down and unless you've got quality reserve grade players to pick from you are not going to get through the season successfully."
Taylor said while Saturday's result was a bright moment for the club, he believed the Newcastle Rugby League needed to revisit the points system, particularly with an imbalance in relation to feeder clubs for clubs like Kurri Kurri and Central Newcastle and the Northern Hawks trying to establish themselves.
"The way the points system is set up means the bottom four sides will stay on the bottom for a decade," he said.
"We need all the coaches and clubs to come up with suggestions on how to make the competition more competitive and allow the bottom clubs to rise up the ladder.
"There's have been some things done, but it's not enough.
"We also need to look at how we improve player retention so that boys stay in the game after under-14s and 15s.
"At the moment the girls numbers are great, but they're hiding problems in the game boys leaving."
