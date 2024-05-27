The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property

Why our leaders must act for a region in crisis

May 27 2024 - 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Hamilton.
Craig Hamilton.

Former ABC presenter Craig Hamilton first spoke out about mental health in 2004. Twenty years later, he is still at it. Now he's talking about suicide as well, and how an overwhlemed system is failing us.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.