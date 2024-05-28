Maitland City Hall of Fame welcomes six new inductees

He lived in 'Stirling' West Maitland until his death at Lone Pine in 1915. Lieutenant colonel Scobie served in the military for 31 years, including the militia, Boer War and WWI. Respected by his men and community, his legacy is commemorated by the naming of the Rutherford Army Depot 'Scobie Depot' and a 'Last Post Ceremony' at the Australian War Memorial.