Maitland Park outer field amenities now accessible and inclusive

Maitland Park's outer field amenities have had an upgrade with new toilets, gender inclusive change rooms and plenty of storage set to benefit sporting clubs and players.
Jointly funded by Maitland City Council and the NSW Government, the $800,000 project is a boost for the cricket, touch football and football clubs that use Maitland Park.
The new amenities block, which replaced the 50-year-old block there previously, was unveiled on Tuesday, May 28.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the community had been putting up with a sub-standard amenities block for too long.
"For the thousands we get here each month, especially those who are visitors to our city, they deserve a lot better," he said.
"How great it is to have this gender inclusive facility, so many more appropriate toilets and change rooms, storage importantly."
Cr Penfold said investing in sport and recreation across the city has been a focus of his.
"We were glad to work with the NSW government on getting that funding and making that happen, and adding it to the council funds that are held to deliver all those brand new change rooms, making it gender inclusive and having more change rooms because I think we've got four now," he said.
"And importantly for clubs the storage that's needed, there are eight separate roller doors worth of storage, you can never have enough storage for sport."
Hunter Christian Churches Football president James Smith said the new amenities will support players, coaches and supporters on both their men's and women's teams for training sessions and game days.
As part of the upgrade, council has also installed a new mural along the amenities wash basin wall as a colourful tribute to the many sports played in Maitland Park.
This project comes hot off the heels of award winning upgrades to the nearby Robins Oval and Mick Hinman Pavilion.
