High-flying Mustangs 'winning by committee' to maintain dominant start

The Maitland Mustangs have coined a new phrase for their dominant start to the NBL 1 East season - "winning by committee".
Quite simply, the Mustangs bank on their collective effort to overcome the best their opponents can throw at them.
If their rival has two or three players in double figures - the Mustangs will count of five or six of theirs to have double figures as well as winning the rebound, assists and steal statistics.
The committee was at it again on Saturday night, cruising to a 100 to 78 win against the Sydney Comets at the Maitland Federation Centre.
Will Cranston-Lown led scoring with 16 points and 13 assists in a double-double game. Christian Little shot 15, Pilly Parsons, 14, James Hunter 10 and in a standout game off the bench Daniel Millburn shot 15 points in just 19 minutes game time.
It was the sixth time Maitland scored 100 points or more and the fifth time the Mustangs have have five players or more in double figures.
With a 10-win, one loss record the Mustangs also have four wins in which four players have registered double figures.
"Winning by Committee. That's what one of the boys described our win on Saturday night with six guys in double figures," Maitland coach Luke Boyle said.
"Will Cranston had 16 points and 13 assists and then you've got Billy (Parsons) whose double figures and nine rebounds.
"The week before we had Chrisian Little with seven rebounds, seven steals as well as 10 points.
"The good thing is that it's everyone."
"Each week we are having stand out performance by guys, but also high level performance across the team."
After grand final losses to Canberra Gunners in 2022 and Sutherland Sharks in 2023, motivation is high to go one better.
The Mustangs headed into preseason early and are committed to playing smarter and better.
One of the keys to the Mustangs going to the next level is that the Mustangs performances, apart from a 101-86 loss to Hills Hornets, and not fluctuating with no drop-off against teams lower on the ladder.
"The good thing is we are starting to realise our potential a bit, whereas before we tended at times to play at other teams' levels," Boyle said.
"What we are showing now is how dominant we can be when we play well consistently.
"If you are looking to win the whole thing and go to nationals, places are based on points from a number of indicators such as the number of quarters you win.
"We're putting a heavy focus on winning each quarter.
"You have a look at Sunday night, we won all four.
"Just breaking the game down into chunks.
"We are winning three to four quarters in each games, there's not too many games when we've only won two quarters."
Boyle said the players were leading the way with their commitment on court and off.
"The boys are doing an excellent job executing what we're asking of them each week," he said.
"We're also spending a lot more time on scouting other teams and having a look at what they do.
"The extra effort is definitely playing off."
The Mustangs combination of free-scoring and miserly defence is encapsulated in recent weeks by US import Christian Little.
Little was recruited for his defensive prowess and hasn't disappointed in that facet, but in recent games he has been become a significant scoring option as well.
"On Saturday, Christian Little got in foul trouble early and didn't play much and came out and finished with 15 points in 18 minutes," Boyle said.
"A big difference for us is having someone else who is a little bit potent from a scoring point of view.
"He is finding his way now and getting some points and rewarding his teammates as well.
"Also on the defence side Jay Cole and Daniel Millburn have been very strong for us as well.
"Dan had a great shooting night on Saturday night as well. We want to make sure he continues to shoot the ball too."
The Mustangs host Manly on Saturday. Tip off is at 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.