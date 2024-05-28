Olympians on sidelines to cheer on tomorrow's champs

HUNDREDS of the state's best primary school athletes have converged in Newcastle to show their skills on the basketball courts and hockey pitches this week.
The NSW Public Schools Sport Association's (PSSA) Magic Round kicked off yesterday at Newcastle Basketball Stadium and at the Newcastle International Hockey Centre with the boys and girls state championships.
About 700 athletes have travelled from as far north as the Queensland border, as far south as Albury and as far west as Broken Hill, bringing 3000 spectators to Newcastle.
NSW Department of Education school sport unit leader Peter Banks said there were 14 associations competing with 11 regional public school teams, two Catholic teams, and one team made up of students from independent schools.
"We're really thankful to the warm welcome that the city of Newcastle is providing us and the facilities here are wonderful," he said.
"We think this also gives a financial boost to the local community."
Olympians are set to cheer on the athletes and provide insight to what it takes to become a professional, with Olympics Unleashed workshops today and tomorrow.
Muswellbrook-born Olympian and Kookaburras player Simon Orchard will join Hockeyroos Kate Jenner and Zoe Newman in cheering the players on as they contest the pool rounds and finals at the hockey centre in Broadmeadow.
At the basketball stadium, 280 players will be vying for the state championship in both boys and girls competitions with Opals star Natalie Burton courtside in support.
"They'll have a general chat to the students about being personal bests, resilience and dealing with ups and down not just as a young athlete, but as a young person growing up," Mr Banks said.
NSW Department of Education school sport unit executive director Dr Sylvia Corish said having the Olympians in town to support the championships was a massive thrill for the players and their families.
"It's an opportunity for some of our best up-and-coming young athletes to meet an Olympian and talk about the pathways they took on their journey to be among the very best in their chosen sports," she said.
