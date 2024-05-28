Winter set to hit hard with a wet weekend forecast

The first weekend of winter is about to hit Maitland with a vengeance with rain expected to lash the city on Saturday and Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast the chance of a whopping 55mm of rain to fall across Maitland over the two days with maximum temperatures of 18 and 17 degrees respectively.
While a balmy 23 degrees and sunny conditions are forecast for Thursday, conditions are tipped to take a turn on Friday when wet weather is forecast to begin.
Friday will be cloudy with a high chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will be north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the evening.
Overnight temperatures will fall to between 10 and 13 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 17 and 21.
Rain is forecast to increase on Saturday with between one and 20mm expected to fall.
The BOM has forecast between four and 35mm of rain for Sunday.
The wet conditions are set to clear on Monday and Tuesday.
