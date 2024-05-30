The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community

Farmers say M1 river platform plan puts livelihoods at risk

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 30 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Watch president and Millers Forest Progress Association secretary Gloria Green at the public meeting on May 28. Picture by Chloe Coleman
Rural Watch president and Millers Forest Progress Association secretary Gloria Green at the public meeting on May 28. Picture by Chloe Coleman

Millers Forest residents have told Transport for NSW their livelihoods are at risk if a 180-metre rock platform is built in the Hunter River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.