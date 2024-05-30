Farmers say M1 river platform plan puts livelihoods at risk

Millers Forest residents have told Transport for NSW their livelihoods are at risk if a 180-metre rock platform is built in the Hunter River.
The residents have serious concerns the platform, which would be built to work on the M1 Pacific Motorway extension bridge, will worsen the impact of floods on their properties and reduce drainage, severely impacting not just their homes but their pastures and livestock, and therefore their livelihood.
The proposed rock platform, which will require approval as it wasn't included in the original M1 extension plan, would be built for crews constructing the 2.6km viaduct over the Hunter River and surrounding floodplain to work from.
The bridge will cross the river at Tarro, upstream from Hexham Bridge.
A platform is a safer alternative for crews than working from a barge.
The platform would be built in two separate stages, starting on the western side of the river. Once work is complete on that side, the platform will be removed and relocated to the eastern side so crews can complete the bridge construction, and then it too will be removed.
Millers Forest Progress Association hosted a public meeting on Tuesday, May 28, at Millers Forest Popular Hall, with residents, Transport for NSW representatives, Maitland councillors and a representative from Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison's office attending.
More than 100 residents attended the meeting and they didn't hold back, telling Transport for NSW representatives exactly what could happen to their properties if this goes ahead.
They are concerned about the effects of the platform during floods as it could block the flow of the river, the effect on drainage, that only certain property owners have been notified about the platform, and that they believe it would be near impossible to completely remove.
One resident said this platform will cost farmers.
"You're restricting the flow so it can't go. Even a high tide here, as every local knows, it might only be a metre, it has a very significant effect on us, so half of the river being blocked up is going to be a very significant event for us because that tide doesn't go down," he said.
"And I'll be honest with you, once it's no longer an act of God who picks up the tab? Because we're not insured for it. None of us here can afford it."
In response, Transport for NSW director Region North Anna Zycki said they have teams wanting to talk to residents so they can better understand the concerns.
"Some people will have water just within a yard, other people will have water come up into their houses and that's happened in previous floods," she said.
"We need to understand the individual circumstances of each property, so we will come and talk to you about what's happening at your property, so that we can tell you what options we have."
A Hunter River work fact sheet on Transport for NSW's website says the rock platform won't have any impact under normal circumstances, however in the event of a flood there may be some relatively minor impacts on properties upstream of the work.
Suburbs upstream of the work include Millers Forest, Raymond Terrace, Duckenfield, Osterley, Hinton, Phoenix Park and Berry Park.
One resident explained that water in yards and paddocks, even while not coming into the house, is very serious as their land is their livelihood.
"Often it's not the flood impacted area to us. It's the time the pasture is inundated and for us that could be a quick $300,000 worth of lost revenue," he said.
Another resident shared this sentiment.
"The thing is, it's not just if it floods, we rely on the tide going down so our properties can drain," she said.
"A lot of us are more worried about our farm land than we are about our houses because cattle can't eat mud. It's not just going to impact us if it floods. This is going to impact us full stop."
In response, Ms Zycki said Transport would need to consider the impact on a case by case basis for each property.
"Those tidal impacts have been considered in this, but we would need to have a look and talk to you about your property to understand what the ramifications are for you and then look at what we can talk to you about in terms of mitigation," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.