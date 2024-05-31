Cessnock Goannas junior Fletcher Sharpe chasing his rugby league dreams

Fletcher Sharpe has dreamt of playing rugby league for his town for as long as he can remember and he is now living out that dream in a Newcastle Knights jersey.
Born and bred in the Hunter Valley, Sharpe has spent the majority of his football career playing for the Cessnock Goannas, starting when he was five-years-old.
"I played two years in under 6's and then every year since then," Sharpe said.
"I've been with the Goanna's pretty much my whole career."
Sharpe has been playing in the NSW Cup since 2024 and said it's been an awesome experience.
"It's allowed me to play alongside some very experienced players who have played a lot of footy," he said.
"I've been trying to learn as much off them as I can, watching the way they prepare, how much they put into preparation to get themselves right for the game and I've been trying to adapt that into my game."
He started in the Newcastle Knights junior reps system for under 15's and under 16's and Sharpe said he's been lucky enough to get the promotion up to the Knights squad.
"Ever since I was a kid, I've loved everything about rugby league," he said.
"I'd hang for Saturdays and couldn't wait to get out on the field."
Sharpe who plays fullback in the NSW Cup said he hasn't been playing in that position for all that long.
"The second year of under 17's I started to play fullback, but before that I was always either halfback or five eighth growing up," he said.
For Sharpe, it's a massive privilege every time he steps out on the field to play for the Newcastle Knights.
"To be able to represent the town and community that you grew up in is pretty special," he said.
"I've been trying to watch a few different players, especially KP (Kalyn Ponga) and I've been trying to learn a few things off him and implement that into my game."
Sharpe, 20, attended St Patrick's Primary School, Cessnock and completed his high school years at St Joseph's College, Lochinvar and All Saints' College St Mary's, Maitland and said playing for the Newcastle Knights has always been a goal of his.
"When I was younger, I would tell my family that when I was older I was going to be a football player," he said.
"To be able to do that for the Knights, the team that you grew up watching is a dream come true."
Sharpe was sidelined for about four weeks with a hamstring injury earlier in the season but returned to the field a month ago and said it was great to be back.
He has also been named on the extended bench for the Newcastle Knights clash against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on May 31.
