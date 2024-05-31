The Maitland Mercury
Cessnock Goannas junior Fletcher Sharpe chasing his rugby league dreams

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 31 2024 - 11:37am
Phoenix Crossland and Fletcher Sharpe in their first trial for the 2024 season at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford on February 17. Picture by Marina Neil
Phoenix Crossland and Fletcher Sharpe in their first trial for the 2024 season at Industree Group Stadium, Gosford on February 17. Picture by Marina Neil

Fletcher Sharpe has dreamt of playing rugby league for his town for as long as he can remember and he is now living out that dream in a Newcastle Knights jersey.

