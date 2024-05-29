The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Thornton public receives $5k grant for music program

By Newsroom
Updated May 29 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thornton Public School students at Waterford. Picture supplied
Thornton Public School students at Waterford. Picture supplied

Teachers and students at Thornton Public School have welcomed a $5000 sponsorship to help launch its music program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.