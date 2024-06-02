Three families and their stories of Greta camp

Displaced person Ivan Holderberg and his family arrived at the Greta Camp on May 24, 1949, just days after the army had left.
He was among a group of 50 who were sent to help the building contractors convert the former army dormitory style barracks into suitable family accommodation.
Each 60-foot long barrack was converted into 10 rooms.
Ivan was a tailor.
During World War II he lived in a forced labour camp in Germany where he had to make and repair German soldier's uniforms.
Ivan, 46, his wife Katharinia, 41, and children Jaroslaw, 19 and Stefania, 12 arrived in Sydney aboard the General O'Mar Bundy on March 20, 1949, before going to the Bathurst Camp for processing.
The family moved out of the Greta Camp in late 1949 into a house in Oakhampton Rd, Maitland.
In May, 1950, they moved to Bella St, Horseshoe Bend.
Ken Berthold, who owned the Ace Tailor Shop in High Street, Maitland, next to the Catholic Shop and Pro Cathedral, employed Ivan.
He was Ken's first employee.
They worked together until Ken retired in 1978.
Ivan mainly worked from home, sitting on his front verandah using his treadle machine or sewing on his knee.
In the 1960s Ivan also helped build Ukrainian churches in the town of Greta and in Adamstown.
Timber from the old St Mary's Catholic Church at Greta, and former migrant camp dwellings, was used to build the new Greta chapel and hall.
Wasyl Marunczak and his family arrived at Greta on June 3.
He was part of another group of 40 men sent to Greta to expedite the building alterations.
Wasyl, wife Sofia, daughters Irene and twins Marta and Halyna, had arrived in Sydney aboard the Castelbianco on May 27, 1949.
After his work was completed at Greta, Wasyl was sent to Chullora in Sydney to work on the railways.
His family stayed at Greta.
After two years he returned to live in Greta itself and worked in the weaving department at Burlington Mills at Rutherford.
Wasyl also helped to build the Ukrainian hall/chapel in Greta.
He did the fancy wooden interior fit-out and built the altar which was made from hundreds of small pieces of timber collected from the former migrant camp and glued together.
He also did the wooden inlay in the front of the altar and cross.
This altar is now used at monthly services for the elderly and sick in the Therry Centre, next to St Joseph's Catholic Church in East Maitland.
Mykola Hawryluk, 28, and his father Harasym, 54, arrived in Sydney aboard the Castelbianco along with Wasyl.
The Hawryluks were among the historic first 600 displaced persons to enter the Greta Camp.
Mykola, an amateur photographer, captured the epic bus journey from Bathurst.
This is the only known record of this trip.
After leaving the camp in 1951, Mykola lived at East Greta (now Gillieston Heights) for 13 years before moving to Lorn in 1964.
He married his wife Maria in 1955 and they had four children.
Mykola worked for South Maitland Railways and Coal and Allied at Hexham for 32 years.
Mykola passed away in January, 2016, Maria in April this year.
