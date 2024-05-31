Morpeth GP Dr Nahar named business woman of the year

Before Dr Laxmi Nahar opened her practice, there hadn't been a GP in Morpeth for years.
The demand was clearly there, as Dr Nahar has grown Morpeth Family Medical Practice into the strong business it is today with more than 6000 patients on the books and five doctors employed.
On Friday, May 24 Dr Nahar had her hard work recognised when she was named Business Woman of the Year at the Hunter Region Business Excellence Awards.
Dr Nahar was completely surprised when she was announced as the winner.
"I can't believe it, it's really unreal, but at the same time I really appreciate Hunter Business Hub for giving us this platform to acknowledge us, and this is one of those things that is going to keep us going, encouraging our staff and ourselves to keep moving," she said.
"It's a wonderful thing, I can't explain it in words."
Dr Nahar opened the practice in 2011.
Her passion for women's health, elderly health and helping domestic violence survivors is what drives her.
"I love interacting with people, talking with people and knowing their problems and getting involved with the community, that's my passion," she said.
"I love my elderlies, it's so nice that they accepted me with open arms when I started this surgery.
"Elderlies, they are my strength."
Dr Nahar said women experiencing domestic violence can visit their GP for help.
"I don't have a lot of power but even that small power of interacting with the ladies and educating them, and telling them that's not their fault," she said.
"Then we teach them how to keep themselves safe like an extra phone, then tell them where they can go."
Dr Nahar operates Morpeth Family Medical Practice with her husband, Dr Amrit Nahar.
Other Maitland businesses who won at the awards are Network ICT, Rutherford (online based), the Mai-Wel Group (not for profit), RAS Training and Services, Rutherford (trades and industry), Picture This! Custom Framing (general business) and Get Fit For Life, Chisholm (health services).
