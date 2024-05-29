Hills Solicitors and Spitfire Pickers last two unbeaten teams in A-grade netball

Spitfire Pickers and Hills Solicitors are the only two unbeaten teams after both recorded big wins in round four of Maitland A-grade netball.
The Pickers were 44-21 winners against ECBC Comets to sit on top of the table on percentage, while the Comets are still without a win after playing out a 28-28 draw with Maitland Blacks The Braddie in round three.
The blending of an injection of youth and experience is continue to blossom for Hills Solicitors who had a 52-30 win against Irongate Pickers who sit on the bottom of the table with three losses.
Reigning premiers The George Tavern finally broke through for a win and ended Branxton Greta Workers Club's unbeaten start with a comfortable 56-45 win.
In the final game, young guns Club Maitland City showed they will be in the mix for finals claiming their second win of the season beating The Braddie 49-40.
With The George back in the winner's circle, the A-grade competition is getting very interesting with five teams showing they are very much finals contenders.
Spitfire Pickers and Hills are first and second on 12 points, followed by BDNC Greta Workers and Club Maitland City on nine points in third and fourth respectively. The George Tavern are fifth on six points, The Braddie and Comets are sixth and seventh on four points and Irongate Pickers eighth on three points.
This week's games:
