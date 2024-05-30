Maitland Magpies lose 3-2 as New Lambton's Jet signing Allen scores double

New Lambton's Newcastle Jets signing Lauren Allen scored a double in her side's 3-2 win against the Maitland Magpies at Alder Park on Wednesday night.
It was Maitland's first loss in a stretch dating back to March 10 which included seven league game wins and beating Broadmeadow Magic 3-2 in the thrilling League Cup final.
Bronte Peel and Sophie Jones got Magpies goals, while Nina Collins score the other goal for the Eagles,
Maitland can get immediate revenge with the Magpies hosting New Lambton at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
New Lambton signed Allen and her Jets teammate Cassidy Davis during the transfer window and moved to fifth on 13 points after the win.
The Magpies defeated Mid Coast 7-0 last Sunday.
The Magpies (10 games) are third, equal on 24 points with Newcastle Olympic (11 games) in second, with Magic (12 games) on top with 26 points.
