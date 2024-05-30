The Maitland Mercurysport
Maitland Magpies lose 3-2 as New Lambton's Jet signing Allen scores double

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 30 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 2:56pm
Bronte Peel (picture in action against Newcastle Olympic) and Sophie Jones scored in Maitland's 3-2 loss to New Lambton. Picture by Graham Sport and Nature Photography
New Lambton's Newcastle Jets signing Lauren Allen scored a double in her side's 3-2 win against the Maitland Magpies at Alder Park on Wednesday night.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

