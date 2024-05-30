What's on this weekend - musical theatre, running festival and markets

The Quarry Mining Maitland Running Festival is on this Sunday from 7.30am to 12.30pm, starting and ending at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre. The event offers a scenic route with options to run or walk a 4km course, an 8km course (two laps), or a 12km course (three laps). For those seeking a greater challenge, there's a half marathon course consisting of five laps. Visit https://maitlandriverrun.net.