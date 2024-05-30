What's on this weekend - musical theatre, running festival and markets

QUARRY MINING MAITLAND RUNNING FESTIVAL
MAITLAND REGIONAL ATHLETICS CENTRE
The Quarry Mining Maitland Running Festival is on this Sunday from 7.30am to 12.30pm, starting and ending at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre. The event offers a scenic route with options to run or walk a 4km course, an 8km course (two laps), or a 12km course (three laps). For those seeking a greater challenge, there's a half marathon course consisting of five laps. Visit https://maitlandriverrun.net.
MAITLAND COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Maitland Community Markets are back this Sunday from 9am to 1pm. Explore a diverse array of stalls offering a mix of new and vintage items alongside delicious food and locally sourced produce from farmers and backyard gardeners. https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-community-markets/
STREET EATS
CHISHOLM
Street Eats is back this Friday night from 5pm at Whitewater Adventure Park in Chisholm. Whether you're with family or meeting up with friends, bring along a picnic, enjoy a delicious bite and live music while soaking in the atmosphere. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-chisholm.
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
MAITLAND TOWN HALL
Don't miss The Marvelous Wonderettes from the Maitland Musical Society this Saturday from 7pm to 9pm and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at Maitland Town Hall. Step back into the 1950s at the Springfield High School prom and follow the journey of four girls with dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. Get tickets at https://www.maitlandmusicals.org/event-details/the-marvelous-wonderettes-2024-05-31-19-00.
MAITLAND RAIL MUSEUM - OPEN DAY
MOUNT DEE ROAD
Discover the charm of South Maitland Railways at the Maitland Rail Museum's Open Day this Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Experience the rich heritage of this Victorian railway, which stands as a testament to history amidst the modern electronic age. Explore interpretive displays showcasing equipment, tools and artifacts used by the railway.
