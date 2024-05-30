Maitland Magpies draw 2-2 after late Charlestown Azzurri equaliser

The Maitland Magpies missed the chance to claim a top-three scalp when Chalrestown substitute Reece McManus scored a 90th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.
Maitland forward Regan Lundy had scored his second in the 82 minute to give the Magpies a 2-1 lead and they looked set to put the disappointment of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Weston Bears behind them in the best fashion.
Lundy gave the Magpies the lead just before half-time, but McManus levelled things up just five minutes after coming on in the 65th minute.
The Magpies, who are eighth on 15 points, will be disappointed not to claim all three points, as it would have seen them jump to sixth place equal on 17 points with Newcastle Olympic and just two points fifth-placed Valentine who have played two more games.
But scoring two goals, particularly against a top-three opponent such as Azzurri is an encouraging sign at the Magpies attempt to negotiate their way through a logjam of five teams vying for fourth and fifth spots on the ladder.
It was also a positive response after the deflating loss 1-0 to the Weston Bears on Saturday.
