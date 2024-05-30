The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Maitland Magpies draw 2-2 after late Charlestown Azzurri equaliser

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 30 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Regan Lundy, pictured playing against the Weston Bears, scored a double in the Magpies 2-2 draw with Charlestown Azzurri on Wednesday night. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Maitland's Regan Lundy, pictured playing against the Weston Bears, scored a double in the Magpies 2-2 draw with Charlestown Azzurri on Wednesday night. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Magpies missed the chance to claim a top-three scalp when Chalrestown substitute Reece McManus scored a 90th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
More from A-League

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.