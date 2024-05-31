Funding to be allocated for 1955 flood anniversary commemoration

Maitland council will make space in next year's budget to fund commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the 1955 flood.
While details of the council-led commemoration are yet to be determined, it is expected to cost from five to $10,000.
In 2015, Maitland City Council worked with the NSW SES and Maitland District Historical Society on an education exhibition for the flood's 60th anniversary.
On Tuesday, May 28, councillors unanimously supported mayor Philip Penfold's mayoral minute calling for appropriate funding to be included in the draft 2024/25 delivery program.
"I think it's a no-brainer, I think these are milestones that are important," Cr Penfold said at the council meeting.
Ward three (formerly east ward) councillor Ben Whiting was supportive of the motion but wanted to know how much would be set aside in the budget.
"Any idea what an appropriate amount might be? It's an undisclosed cheque we're signing," he said.
Maitland council general manager Jeff Smith said based on previous events, he expects it will cost between five and $10,000.
Deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin said the flood was a devastating event for both the region and Australia.
"That eventually led to the formation of the SES from that particular natural disaster," he said.
The motion was unanimously supported by councillors Flannery, Garnham, Griffin, Hackney, Mitchell, Penfold, Ranadive, Whiting and Yarrington.
Councillors Baker, Fisher, Aitchison and Halliday were absent.
