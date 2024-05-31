Motorists advised to plan ahead if travelling to McDonald Jones Stadium

Motorists are advised to plan ahead if driving to tonight's Newcastle Knights clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones stadium or consider using public transport where possible.
Changed overnight traffic conditions will be in place from 7.30pm at the Jesmond roundabout to carry out bridge girder installation work.
To minimise the impact to motorists during peak hours, work is being carried out at night from 7.30pm to 5am. As part of the work, detours will be in place.
Motorists heading westbound after the game towards the Newcastle Inner City Bypass will need to continue on Newcastle Road and use the Thomas Street roundabout to travel back to Newcastle City Bypass and travel north.
Motorists should allow additional travel time or consider using an alternate route.
More information about travel options, including trains and other public transport information is available at transport.nsw.info.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
