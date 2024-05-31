Rain settles in as sports postponed across Maitland and Hunter

Rain has forced the cancellation of sporting events across Maitland and the Hunter with Hunter Junior Rugby League postponing the entire round.
Maitland Netball Association postponed Saturday's round five with games to now be played on Saturday, July 21.
In Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League, the game between East Maitland and Windale in the Men's B-grade is postponed.
All games Cahill Oval, Karuah, Dudley, Shortland, Waratah Oval 3, Kearsley, Stroud and Newcastle Uni are also postponed.
Competitors, parents and fans and advised to check their club and association Facebook pages for further news on cancellations.
The outlook is for continued rain throughout Saturday and Sunday.
At 8am Maitland had received 31.6mm since 9am on Friday. There was 26.6mm at Cessnock, 20.2 at Tocal, 27.6 at Williamtown and 19mm at Newcastle.
The Hunter forecast for Saturday is a very high chance of rain. The chance of a thunderstorm along the coastal fringe. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures between 13 and 17.
On Sunday, between 10 to 50mm on rain is forecast.
There is the chance of a thunderstorm about the Lower Hunter. Heavy falls possible near the coast.
Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h tending west to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the afternoon.
Overnight temperatures falling to between 7 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching between 12 and 15.
