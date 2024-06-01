The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/History
Our History

Historical talk on Horseshoe Bend personality William Cheater

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
June 1 2024 - 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Michael Belcher will present Maitland Historical Society's monthly talk on Tuesday, June 4.
Dr Michael Belcher will present Maitland Historical Society's monthly talk on Tuesday, June 4.

The next guest at the Maitland Historical Society's monthly speaker evenings will be Dr Michael Belcher, whose topic will be 'William Cheater, 19th century Horseshoe Bend personality'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from History

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.