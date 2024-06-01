Historical talk on Horseshoe Bend personality William Cheater

The next guest at the Maitland Historical Society's monthly speaker evenings will be Dr Michael Belcher, whose topic will be 'William Cheater, 19th century Horseshoe Bend personality'.
His talk will be given on Tuesday, June 4 at the society's rooms, 3 Cathedral St, Maitland, beginning at 5.30pm.
William Cheater was an interesting character. Few of us can claim such notoriety as to merit an "ism" that passes into the vernacular of the time but Cheater, a notable nineteenth century Horseshoe Bend resident, achieved that honour.
It was, however, about his only "success" in a long line of failures.
Exiled for being a Swing Rioter in his native Wiltshire, he landed in the Hunter, became a notable property owner then lost the lot, married a widow and caused chaos in the family, ran for every election held at local and state level but scored no more than a handful of votes in any of them and died penniless and alone.
He could talk the leg off an iron pot, attracted large crowds at his meetings but was a racist, economically challenged amusement rather than a serious contender.
But he was remembered for decades after his death for his saying "a bridge agin my front door" which passed into the vernacular as a Cheaterism, synonymous with political self-interest.
Unfairly so! What better place to situate the proposed Belmore Bridge than between the two highest banks, one in Horseshoe Bend and the other at the site of Lorn?
So what If he owned the Bend land - that was just coincidental!
Society members and members of the general public are most welcome to attend Michael's talk.
There is no need to book beforehand, but the Society asks for a $5 donation to cover the cost of supper.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.