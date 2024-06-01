SES warns of possible minor flooding at Dungog, Wollombi and Bulga

The NSW SES has issued a minor flood warning for low-lying areas of Dungog near the Williams River and Wollombi and minor to moderate warning for Bulga.
The Dungog advice level warning issued at 6.47am said with forecast rainfall, the Williams River at Dungog may reach the minor flood level (4.90m) on Sunday morning.
Dungog has received 60mm of rain from Friday morning, with 38.8mm falling since 9am on Saturday. The Williams River at Dungog at 6.45am on Sunday was at 3.97 metres and rising.
The Wollombi and Bulga warnings were issued on Saturday afternoon with predictions Wollombi Brook could reach a moderate flood level of 3.7 metres by Sunday afternoon.
Rivers across the region remained below the minor flood level on Saturday evening, but SES crews have urged residents at Wollombi, Bulga and Dungog to keep abreast of updates amid the potential for flooding along Wollombi Brook and Williams River.
Maitland received 62.6mm of rain from Friday, including 30.6 mm from 9am on Saturday. In the same period Newcastle received 57.4 and 37.2, Cessnock 54mm and 25.6mm, Williamtown 67.8 and 38.6,
The SES has advised people to monitor warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
It advised people to review their home and/or business emergency plan, or otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
They have also been warned not to drive, walk or ride through flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may
Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check road closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local council facebook
For emergency help in floods call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.