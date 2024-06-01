The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Weather

SES warns of possible minor flooding at Dungog, Wollombi and Bulga

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 2 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minor flood warnings have been issued for low-lying parts of Dungog, Wollombi and Bulga
Minor flood warnings have been issued for low-lying parts of Dungog, Wollombi and Bulga

The NSW SES has issued a minor flood warning for low-lying areas of Dungog near the Williams River and Wollombi and minor to moderate warning for Bulga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.