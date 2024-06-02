The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mustangs account for Sea Eagles with strong defensive effort

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 2 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Gray shot 22 points and had seven rebounds for Maitland against Manly. Picture by Floyd Mallon.
Matt Gray shot 22 points and had seven rebounds for Maitland against Manly. Picture by Floyd Mallon.

The Maitland Mustangs turned in a strong defensive effort to run out 23-point winners against top four rivals Manly Sea Eagles in the NBL1 East at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.