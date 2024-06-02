Mustangs account for Sea Eagles with strong defensive effort

The Maitland Mustangs turned in a strong defensive effort to run out 23-point winners against top four rivals Manly Sea Eagles in the NBL1 East at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night.
Great mates Matt Gray and Will Craston-Lown were on song scoring 22 and 23 respectively in the 96-73 win.
James Hunter scored 13 but was off target shooting at just 33 per cent, Christian Little shot 10 and Daniel Millburn 8.
The defensive effort was strong across the board with all five starters collecting four or more rebounds, led by Gray with seven to go along with his three blocks.
Manly were best served by Mason Bragg with 14 points and eight rebounds and assists and Matthew Eldridge with 16 points and four rebounds.
Maitland are second on the ladder with 11 wins from 12 games, one win behind Canberra Gunners who have a 12 win, one loss record.
The Mustangs have the King's Birthday long weekend off, before returning for an away game against Bankstown Bruins on June 15 and their toughest test of the season to date a double header against the Gunners and Centre of Excellence (third) in Canberra on June 22 and 23.
Maitland's Natsumi Kohama was outstanding in a losing side as Manly ran out 93-64 winners against the Mustangs on Saturday.
Kohama scored 18 points, had five rebound, three assists and a steal, while Isabella Jennings shot 11 points and pulled in seven rebounds.
Shakera Reilly scored nine points and had eight rebounds and Rachel Wlliams had eight and three.
However, Manly's combined effort swamped the Mustangs with six players in double points.
Manly are third with nine wins and one loss, while Maitland are 12th with four wins and eight losses.
