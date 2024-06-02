Melville Ford Bridge closed; minor flood warnings for Williams and Paterson rivers

Melville Ford Bridge has been closed by rising waters in the Hunter River as the Bureau of Meteorology issued minor flood warnings for the Williams and Paterson rivers.
The closure about 11.05am came as residents in low-lying areas beside the Williams and Peterson rivers have been warned about possible flooding.
The Williams River at Dungog is expected to peak near 5.50 metres on Sunday afternoon.
The Williams River at Mill Dam Falls was at 4.97 metres and may peak at the minor flood level of 6.1m on Sunday evening.
The Paterson River at Gostwyck Bridge was at 7.84 metres about noon and rising and may reach the minor flood level of 9.1 metres on Sunday evening.
A minor flood warning for Bulga remains in place but has been lifted for Wollombi.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Wollombi Brook at Bulga may exceed the minor flood level of 3 metres on Sunday afternoon, but is expected to remain below the minor flood level at Wollombi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.