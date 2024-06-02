The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big personalities behind rural Australia's small museums

Dakota Tait
By Dakota Tait
June 3 2024 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The project includes photographs of 41 rural museums and interviews with their caretakers. Picture supplied.
The project includes photographs of 41 rural museums and interviews with their caretakers. Picture supplied.

An exhibition in Maitland is shedding light on some of Australia's smallest museums - and the curators and caretakers behind them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dakota Tait

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.