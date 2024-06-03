Maitland councillors unanimously reject pay rise

Maitland councillors have voted to freeze their pay at its current rate, electing not to take a 3.75 per cent rise.
They have also voted in a $5000 pay rise for the deputy mayor, which will come out of the mayor's pay.
At the Tuesday, May 28 council meeting, councillor Peter Garnham moved that the councillors and mayor's pay should remain the same.
"I'd like to move that council retain the current 23/24 financial year mayor and councillor fees as set for the 24/25 financial year," he said.
"And two, in accordance with section 249/5 of the Local Government Act, council determine an ongoing fee of $5000 per annum for the position of deputy mayor, effective 23/24. This amount to be deducted from the mayoral fee."
The Local Government Renumeration Tribunal authorised a 3.75 per cent per annum increase in the minimum and maxmimum fees for mayors and councillors from July 1, 2024, state-wide.
Ahead of the council meeting, general manager Jeff Smith and office manager Linda McLaren recommended that Maitland council adopt the 3.75 per cent increase.
But the councillors unanimously voted instead to keep their current fees.
Councillor Ben Whiting said he agrees with not taking the pay rise, particularly after a sharp rise was taken in 2023.
"I would have found it pretty hard to vote for the 3.75 on top of the past 40 per cent or whatever it was, so I'm happy to support this freeze," he said.
"I think it smooths out our increase [in 2023]... still got some smoothing to go but anyway. That's not too bad and I think the role of the deputy mayor, if it's done effectively should quite be a busy job so I think that seems reasonable as well."
Councillor Bill Hackney said the 40 per cent jump Cr Whiting mentioned was due to Maitland's growth and reclassification from 'regional centre' to 'regional strategic area'.
"I just want to say for the record it's obviously the 40 per cent that was quoted was based on a reclassification as Maitland is growing and needs to progress along the chain of local government classifications," he said.
"So Maitland did have a big jump but we are certainly moving forward and it was to keep in line with that."
Cr Hackney also said the deputy mayor is a very busy role.
"I agree too with the deputy mayor's job, the mayor is extremely busy with his calendars with invites, and a lot of the time the deputy is called upon, sometimes due to double bookings," he said.
"So it does require a fair bit of time and I think it's generous that it's coming out of the mayor's allowance, but I think it's certainly worth it, done right as councillor Whiting said, that a deputy is there to be used and sometimes hasn't been used in the past to its advantage. I think it's an important role so I'm more than happy to support it."
The motion was unanimously supported by councillors Flannery, Garnham, Griffin, Hackney, Mitchell, Penfold, Ranadive, Whiting and Yarrington.
Councillors Baker, Fisher, Aitchison and Halliday were absent.
In June 2023, councillors voted to increase councillor fees from $25,310 to $32,590 in 2023-24 and raise the mayor's additional fee from $62,510 to $94,950.
The rates represented a jump of 28 per cent for councillors and 45 per cent for the mayor.
